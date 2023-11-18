Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Critical Review

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boozt AB (publ) and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -39.38% N/A -33.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boozt AB (publ) and Rent the Runway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.14 -$138.70 million ($1.82) -0.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boozt AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rent the Runway.

66.5% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and Rent the Runway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boozt AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rent the Runway 0 4 4 0 2.50

Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 484.68%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Boozt AB (publ).

Summary

Rent the Runway beats Boozt AB (publ) on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe. In addition, the company operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names. It operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Europe, and internationally. Boozt AB (publ) was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

