BMO Capital Markets Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.19.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

