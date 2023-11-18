Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Critical Analysis

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $510.20 million 0.27 $7.98 million ($0.71) -6.49 Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.64 million N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Century Casinos and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.46%. Given Century Casinos’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -4.20% -10.98% -2.08% Blue Ridge Real Estate 20.90% 11.34% 10.40%

Summary

Century Casinos beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2021, the company owned 9,405 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

