Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Block were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Trading Up 3.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

