Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of BTM opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

