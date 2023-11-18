Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Critical Analysis

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bit Digital and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $32.30 million 5.52 -$105.30 million ($0.93) -2.32 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.30 -$25.46 million ($14.67) -0.12

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -203.39% -79.60% -66.53% Integrated Ventures -771.90% -981.98% -321.05%

Summary

Bit Digital beats Integrated Ventures on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.