Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Stories

