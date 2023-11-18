Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

