Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $15.20

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $14.33. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 1,720,638 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.51.

Bilibili Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

