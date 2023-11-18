Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $7.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Beyond Meat Price Performance
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
