Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON) Director Marcus Lemonis Buys 5,940 Shares

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) Director Marcus Lemonis bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,966.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beyond Stock Performance

BYON opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.