Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an under review rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BUR

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

BUR stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,061.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 478 ($5.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,388 ($17.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 458.72%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.