Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an under review rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 11th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 458.72%.
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.
