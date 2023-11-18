Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

