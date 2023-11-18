BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $56.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

