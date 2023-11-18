Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 481.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.75 ($5.92).

BDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.78) to GBX 495 ($6.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 464 ($5.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

BDEV stock opened at GBX 484 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 435.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.19. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 515 ($6.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,415.09%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Caroline Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($48,753.53). In other Barratt Developments news, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £39,700 ($48,753.53). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,411.03). Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

