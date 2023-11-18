Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $12,433,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

