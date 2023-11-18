Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.15 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

