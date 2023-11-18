Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,641 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costamare were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 164,247 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Costamare by 18.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 554,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

