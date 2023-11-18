Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,312 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.