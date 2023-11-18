Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,938 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Certara were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Certara by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Certara by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 119,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Certara by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,924,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

