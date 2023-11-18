Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

NYSE:INGR opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

