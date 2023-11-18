Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €27.19 ($29.24) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.29.

Stevanato Group Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.