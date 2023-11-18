Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 1,400 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aspen Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $183.66 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $248.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
