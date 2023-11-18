Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 1,400 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $183.66 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $248.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.