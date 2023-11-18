Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,913 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,088 shares of company stock worth $5,983,759. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PINS stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

