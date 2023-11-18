Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Down 0.6 %

Repligen stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. Repligen’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

