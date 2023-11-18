Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DINO opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

