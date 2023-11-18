Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $12,620,019. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $540.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average of $491.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

