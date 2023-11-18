Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $340,000 Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Robert Half by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Robert Half by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.