Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $331,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

