Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $280,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

