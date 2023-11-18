Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,412,000 after purchasing an additional 748,686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

