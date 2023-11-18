Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FOX were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX Profile

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

