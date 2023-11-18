Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,975,000 after acquiring an additional 455,750 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.