Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entegris were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Entegris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Entegris by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

