Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,504 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $9,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 314.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NeoGenomics stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.