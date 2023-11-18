Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.4% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

