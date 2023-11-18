Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 365 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

