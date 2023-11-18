Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Acquires $183,144.28 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 157,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $183,144.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,602,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 88,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 476,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 65,021 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.