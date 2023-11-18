B. Riley Weighs in on VSE Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $62.20 on Thursday. VSE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $4,266,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

