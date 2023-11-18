B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPLP. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $16.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,746,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

