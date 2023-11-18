Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$15.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.