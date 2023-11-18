Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$15.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

TSE:AYA opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

