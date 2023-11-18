Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.33 on Thursday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

