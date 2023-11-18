AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

About AutoCanada

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$18.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$429.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.82. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.80.

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.