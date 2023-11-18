Augmedix (AUGX) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Augmedix to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -49.55% -2,702.83% -53.58% Augmedix Competitors -28.94% -195.49% -8.80%

Volatility & Risk

Augmedix has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $30.93 million -$24.45 million -8.80 Augmedix Competitors $14.61 billion $31.95 million -6.22

This table compares Augmedix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Augmedix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix Competitors 856 4980 9982 262 2.60

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Augmedix’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Augmedix rivals beat Augmedix on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

