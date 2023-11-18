Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.92) target price on the stock.

Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.24 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.70. Atlantic Lithium has a 12 month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.85 ($0.60).

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

