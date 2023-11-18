Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.92) target price on the stock.
Atlantic Lithium Price Performance
Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.24 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.70. Atlantic Lithium has a 12 month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.85 ($0.60).
About Atlantic Lithium
