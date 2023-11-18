Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,074,608 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,935.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

