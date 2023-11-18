Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.12). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATXS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $123.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Insider Activity

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,074,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,935.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 551.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 404,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.