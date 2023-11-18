Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

