Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.61 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 12.7 %

Insider Activity

ARCT stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $664.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.