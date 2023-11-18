Arcellx, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $55.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

